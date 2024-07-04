GOOD AND HARD, OLD CHAPS: Reform UK set for major electoral breakthrough.

Reform UK is poised to win 13 seats in a major electoral breakthrough, the exit poll shows.

It means that Nigel Farage, the Reform leader, is on course to become an MP for the first time – at the eighth attempt – winning in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex.

Reform made huge inroads in Sunderland South, the first constituency of the night to declare, leapfrogging the Tories to come second. Labour held the seat, represented by Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, with a majority of 7,100.

But the performance of Reform, which won 11,668 votes to Labour’s 18,847, suggested the party was on course for a strong showing nationwide.

Mr Farage’s party was also runner-up in Blyth and Ashington, the second seat to declare. Labour comfortably held the seat with 20,030 votes, with Reform on 10,857 – ahead of the Conservatives on 6,121.

Both results indicated that Reform had won over large numbers of former Tory voters who had become disaffected with the party under Rishi Sunak.