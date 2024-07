TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Another Biden Interview Fumble: He’s Proud to Be ‘The First Black Woman to Serve With a Black President.’

Biden tells a Philadelphia radio station that he's "proud" to be "the first black woman to serve with a black president" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kP5J7Q9lYy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2024

Hey, it’s the 21st century. It’s really good to see Biden conclude “Pride Month” by reminding Americans that he can identify as anything he likes.