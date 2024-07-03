THE BIDEN MOMENT: Biden Administration policy failure, The Propaganda Press and American disintegration.
The June 27 televised Biden-Trump debate fully exposed America’s and the Free World’s most grave strategic weakness: dominant mass media organizations that fail to hold their favored government, economic and media elites accountable for policy failures.
Strategic weakness — that’s a Washington wonk way of saying “a social, political or military flaw a dedicated enemy of America identifies and then exploits over time” with the goal of weakening or destroying the U.S.
MORE:
A dysfunctional president of the United States is a high order defense problem in a world of nuclear weapons, ICBMs, wealthy enemy states (China) and suicidal terrorists.
MORE:
The Biden Moment of one policy failure after another has been a disaster for U.S. defense.
MORE: America’s “most insidious threat is China’s “disintegrative warfare.” In a disintegrative war, a “unitary belligerent becomes increasingly fragmented by secessions.”
Is Biden’s America increasingly fragmented? Read the whole column.