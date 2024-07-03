THE BIDEN MOMENT: Biden Administration policy failure, The Propaganda Press and American disintegration.

The June 27 televised Biden-Trump debate fully exposed America’s and the Free World’s most grave strategic weakness: dominant mass media organizations that fail to hold their favored government, economic and media elites accountable for policy failures.

Strategic weakness — that’s a Washington wonk way of saying “a social, political or military flaw a dedicated enemy of America identifies and then exploits over time” with the goal of weakening or destroying the U.S.