LEFT-WING TIKTOKERS MELT DOWN OVER SUPREME COURT:

“It is the biggest power grab that the Supreme Court has made since 1805 … I’m not f***ing kidding!”

That was how one totally sane, rational TikToker responded to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on federal agencies’ regulatory authority, in a viral video reaching 4.7 million people.

“Do you enjoy flying in an airplane and being reasonably certain that it won’t plummet out of the sky, killing you and everyone else aboard?” another popular TikToker asked. “Well, say goodbye to that peace of mind because the Supreme Court is now in charge of the Transportation Administration.”

People need not worry just about planes falling out of the sky but also that companies will intentionally poison our drinking water after the high court’s decision, the legal scholars of TikTok claimed.

“Companies want nothing more than to put asbestos in your drinking water,” a TikToker in one viral video with 3.5 million views pronounced. “Justice Clarence Thomas will write a majority decision allowing companies to put asbestos in your drinking water and then driving away in a brand new Winnebago paid for by the asbestos company.”

Thankfully, this hysteria has no basis in reality.