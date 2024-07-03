ROLL UP FOR THE MYSTERY TOUR! Hero of the Democrats: Marianne Williamson boldly volunteers to replace President Biden.

Our democracy is on the precipice of collapse!!

The evil orange dictator looks sure to defeat the aging and decrepit president! Who will save us from this fate worse than death?

One woman is answering the call:

Today, I throw my hat in the ring. I look forward to a meaningful campaign and an open convention in August. It’s imperative that this new process …

(The one that she’s just making up by herself on the spot.)