ROLL UP FOR THE MYSTERY TOUR! Hero of the Democrats: Marianne Williamson boldly volunteers to replace President Biden.
Our democracy is on the precipice of collapse!!
The evil orange dictator looks sure to defeat the aging and decrepit president! Who will save us from this fate worse than death?
One woman is answering the call:
Today, I throw my hat in the ring. I look forward to a meaningful campaign and an open convention in August. It’s imperative that this new process …
(The one that she’s just making up by herself on the spot.)
… not be guided by media and party elites who are playing in the background, engineering, manipulating anything. This must be a genuinely democratic process.
I’ve received half a million votes in the primary season … With my candidacy, I submit to the American people that a better way forward is possible.
Flashback to America’s Newspaper of Record after a Democratic Party debate in July of 2019: Marianne Williamson Not Sure What She’s Doing Up Here With All These Crazy People.