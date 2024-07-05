BIDENOMICS: Popular nationwide pizza chain set to file for bankruptcy in days — sparking fears its 500 restaurants could close.

A popular pizza chain is the latest to face money problems in the face of rising costs and falling customer numbers.

Mod Pizza is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week, sources told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

The plans are not finalized and could still change, the person familiar with the matter said.

‘We’re working diligently to improve our capital structure and are exploring all options to do so,’ a Mod Pizza spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Mod Pizza, known for its custom personal pizzas and salads, has more than 500 locations across 28 US states.

* * * * * * * *

Restaurants have increasingly been struggling this year.

They have been putting up prices over the past two years – as they pass on higher costs to customers. But these price hikes have led to a fall in visitors.

Bigger chains like Applebee’s, TGI Fridays and Boston Market have have all recently shuttered restaurants, as have smaller chains like BurgerFi.

Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy in May and also shuttered almost 100 restaurants.

Chains have been worst hit in California where the minimum wage for fast food restaurants jumped to $20-an-hour from April 1. In early June, Mexican chain Rubio’s shut 48 locations in the state and also filed for bankruptcy.

Two weeks ago, it emerged that almost 150 Pizza Hut restaurants are set to close due to an ongoing financial dispute with one of its major franchisees.