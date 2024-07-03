HMM: 2 injured, 1 missing after explosion at Arkansas defense weapons plant. “The Camden plant houses more than 880,000 square feet of manufacturing and storage space, and it supports military programs such as the Hellfire and Javelin missiles and various mortar munitions, according to the company’s website.”
