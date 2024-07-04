KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Happy Independence Day, You Whacky Freedom Lovers! “While I don’t mind working on holidays, I do hope that most of you have some quality grilling in your plans today. It’s supposed to be around 106 here in my neck of the Sonoran Desert, so I will be enjoying my classic Independence Day fare via an air fryer while wearing a new t-shirt that says, ‘The British Blew a Thirteen Colony Lead.'”