DEFUND THE UN:

Call me crazy, but I think that the UN warning of an epidemic of aid workers sexually abusing women in Gaza is a PRETTY BIG DEAL. From an April report:

Humanitarian actors must scale up their PSEA [Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse] and Safeguarding capacity to…

“Somehow, this didn’t make it into the @NYTimes or @CNN or @Reuters.”

What, the same outlets that hid Joe Biden’s increasing senescence for five years?