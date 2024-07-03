REPORT: BIDEN TELLS KEY ALLY HE IS CONSIDERING DROPPING OUT.
[A] blistering new poll for President Joe Biden shows him slipping behind Trump in nearly every battleground state.
And a new Democrat frontrunner replacement for Biden has emerged – Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States, currently polls with a massive 50-39 lead over former President Trump.
The Democratic revolt in the House is starting as three sitting lawmakers shocked the party by either telling Biden to drop out or stating he’s already lost the election to Donald Trump. And Biden will meet with Democrat governors later today at the White House to try and reassure them.
Another report states the Biden ally said it’s ‘only a matter of time’ until he drops out.
But Biden’s Deputy spokesperson Andrew Bates insisted in a post on X moments after the article went live that the reporting is ‘absolutely false.’ He complained the NYT only gave the team seven minutes to reply to a request for comment.
That claim is absolutely false. If the New York Times had provided us with more than 7 minutes to comment we would have told them so. https://t.co/SRTYIVTy7v
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) July 3, 2024
Oh how the tide has turned:
GOP comms staffers watching Dem flacks cry about a short deadline https://t.co/0DaF1tJCeE pic.twitter.com/N0fMkgoJMl
— Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 3, 2024
CNN joins the dog pile:
#BREAKING: CNN confirms The New York Times story that Biden knows his reelection campaign may not be salvageable if he doesn't show improvement and contrition in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/JykWdpH0Xc
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 3, 2024
“The Comedy Continues,” John Hinderaker writes:
The White House denies the Times report.
This is an instance of a totally discretionary “news” story. The Times ran it, and the “ally” presumably leaked it, and maybe spun it, as part of an effort to drive Biden out of the race.
For now, we can just enjoy the Democrats’ disarray. They deserve everything they are getting, after gaslighting the rest of us for the last four years.
Meanwhile, at the Drudge Report today:
Or as America’s Newspaper of Record notes, deploying a classical reference: Report: Kamala About To Unburden Herself From What Has Been.