REPORT: BIDEN TELLS KEY ALLY HE IS CONSIDERING DROPPING OUT.

[A] blistering new poll for President Joe Biden shows him slipping behind Trump in nearly every battleground state.

And a new Democrat frontrunner replacement for Biden has emerged – Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States, currently polls with a massive 50-39 lead over former President Trump.

The Democratic revolt in the House is starting as three sitting lawmakers shocked the party by either telling Biden to drop out or stating he’s already lost the election to Donald Trump. And Biden will meet with Democrat governors later today at the White House to try and reassure them.

Another report states the Biden ally said it’s ‘only a matter of time’ until he drops out.

But Biden’s Deputy spokesperson Andrew Bates insisted in a post on X moments after the article went live that the reporting is ‘absolutely false.’ He complained the NYT only gave the team seven minutes to reply to a request for comment.