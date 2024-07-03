QUEST REACHES END: Meta to kill off one of its most beloved devices — as annoyed fans beg Mark Zuckerberg to support hardware for longer.

Meta fans have been left outraged as the company announces plans to end support for one of its biggest products.

In an email sent to customers, the tech giant said it would no longer provide software updates for the original Meta Quest 1 VR headset – previously called the Oculus Quest.

Released in 2019, the headset was one of the first to offer head tracking and six degrees of motion – but will now be phased out of Meta’s growing VR line-up.

Die-hard fans will still be able to play and download apps so long as developers continue to support them, but Meta warns there could be severe security consequences.

And on social media, outraged customers have begged Mark Zuckerberg to rethink the decision, which comes into effect at the end of August.