A NEW DAILY VODKAPUNDIT FEATURE: Biden Campaign Collapse Tracker: Capitol Hill Blues.

Welcome to the Biden Campaign Collapse Tracker, a new daily (ish?) feature that will last every bit as long as Presidentish Joe Biden’s reelection campaign does — so check back tomorrow because, like Joe, it might still be here.

I kid, of course — I’m still on the side that believes that Biden will see it through to the bitter end. But this is a fast-moving game where everything can change in a hurry.

Let’s get started before everything changes again with the focus today on the palace intrigue coming from Capitol Hill.