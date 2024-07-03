WOKE ANTISEMITISM, COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY EDITION: From the invaluable Aaron Sibarium: ‘Amazing what $$$$ can do’: New Text Messages Show Columbia Deans Sneering at ‘Privilege’ of Jewish Students. Note that these text messages were exchanged long after Columbia had become notorious for pro-Hamas agitation, including the violent takeover of a university building, yet the deans dismissed concerns about antisemitism on campus as a fundraising ploy