HMM: Alvin Bragg’s Team Makes Surprising Announcement About Trump’s Sentencing. “On Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office announced that despite contesting the motion to overturn the hush money verdict based on immunity claims, it would not oppose delaying former President Trump’s sentencing.”
