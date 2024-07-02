FLOP SWEAT TIME: Jake Tapper Blows Whistle on Private Meeting Democrat Governors Held About Joe Biden. “During this real-life Council of Elrond, the governors discussed their surprise at not hearing directly from Biden and expressed a desire for communication from him or his administration. They are seeking a meeting with Biden either at the White House or via Zoom, though nothing has been scheduled yet. The governors emphasized their need to hear directly from Biden amid growing concerns.”
