I’L BELIEVE THERE’S A CLIMATE CRISIS WHEN THE PEOPLE TELLING ME THERE’S A CLIMATE CRISIS START ACTING LIKE THERE’S A CLIMATE CRISIS: Google’s carbon emissions surge nearly 50% due to AI energy demand.

Google’s emissions surged nearly 50% compared to 2019, the company said Tuesday in its 2024 environmental report, marking a notable setback in its goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.

Google’s emissions also increased 13% year over year in 2023, per the report.

The company attributed the emissions spike to an increase in data center energy consumption and supply chain emissions driven by rapid advancements in and demand for artificial intelligence. The report noted that the company’s total data center electricity consumption grew 17% in 2023.

The impact of AI on electricity demand is well documented. Electricity demand is forecast to grow as much as 20% by 2030, with AI data centers alone expected to add about 323 terawatt hours of electricity demand in the U.S., CNBC previously reported.