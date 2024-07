RECALIBRATE POLLING RESULTS AT ONCE — THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING!

BREAKING: The Hawk Tuah girl, AKA Hailey Welsh, has come out AGAINST Donald Trump in her first-ever interview:

“It’s a no from me,” she said.

“No. Absolutely not,” said her friend. pic.twitter.com/8rxdTYys3m

— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 1, 2024