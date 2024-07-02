DON’T GET COCKY: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer warns Michigan isn’t winnable for Biden after debate.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doesn’t think Michigan is winnable for President Joe Biden.

In a call with Biden’s campaign chair Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, the Michigan Democrat said the highly important swing state may no longer be in play after the President’s disastrous debate performance.

Following a chaotic debate where Biden stumbled over his words, lost his train of thought and was oftentimes hard to understand, Democrats are scrambling and some are calling for him to drop out.

Whitmer’s name is being floated as a potential replacement on the 2024 Democratic presidential ticket, as well as California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But Whitmer, according to Politico, said on her call with Dillon that she didn’t like her name coming up as a fill-in should Biden be ousted from November’s ballot.