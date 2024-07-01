PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: ‘Age Has To Be Managed:’ Mika Brzezinski Throws Biden’s Staff Under The Bus For Poor Debate Performance.

—The Daily Caller, today.

Chaser: White House And ‘Morning Joe’ Blast Wall Street Journal Report That Joe Biden “Shows Signs Of Slipping.”

—Deadline Hollywood, June 5th.

Mika is no doubt choosing her words very carefully in this late Soviet-era of the DNC, given that the show she co-hosts is both Biden’s favorite, and one of his boss’s, as well.