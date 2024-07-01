DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: David Thompson is going “Between the Thighs” — and apparently, so is the British taxpayer:

Speaking, as we were, of Clown Quarter academics and their relentless intellectual thrusting, I bring you this:

A PhD researcher is “investigating pole dancers’ digital media practices,” with funding from the taxpayer, the Telegraph can reveal.

“Digital media practices” sounds so much more scholarly than, say, tarts who use OnlyFans. Naturally, this is being done “through an intersectional feminist framework.” One that “centres lived experience.” So lofty stuff, and rigorous to boot.

The researcher behind this colossal undertaking informs us,

“As someone who frequently practices pole dancing for recreational purposes and also has some experience of online sex work…

Quiet at the back. Don’t make me flick the lights on and off.