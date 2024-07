THIS IS WHAT WINNING LOOKS LIKE:

BREAKING:

Javier Milei has disbanded the Ministry of Women and fired 85% of its employees.

The rest were redirected to work in the old Department of Gender Protection, which will now be renamed as the “Department of Family Protection”

🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/yWZugmCmHg

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 30, 2024