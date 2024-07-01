OCEANIA HAS ALWAYS BEEN AT WAR WITH EASTASIA:
"The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."
— George Orwell
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 30, 2024
Which is awfully rich considering Bill Kristol has been a loyal Inner Party member for quite some time:
Obviously strongly prefer normal democratic and constitutional politics. But if it comes to it, prefer the deep state to the Trump state.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 14, 2017