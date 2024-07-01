JAMES LILEKS LOOKS BACK ON THE 1957 BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS DREAM HOME:

I suspect this was a massive undertaking by the magazine, since they had to sum up everything the magazine was about. Even the traditionalists would want to know what the future would look like, if only to sniff in distaste. The young moderns eager to breathe free in the burbs would want to know what was expected of a forward-looking person.

In terms of a 1950s sneak preview of radical new architectural forms for the domicile, it isn’t exactly Mies van der Rohe’s Farnsworth House, but as Lileks writes, “Compared to how home had looked for decades, it was a great break, a clean break.”