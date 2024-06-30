NOT JUST THE RESTAURANT INDUSTRY, OF COURSE, BUT THEY HAVE BEEN HIT PARTICULARLY HARD: TV Host: Dem Policies ‘Devastate’ Restaurant Industry. “The host/executive producer of TV show ‘Bar Rescue’ is calling out how destructive Democrat policies are for the restaurant industry, urging voters to remember this crisis when they go to the polls.”
