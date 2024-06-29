NBC: ‘It’s a mess:’ Biden turns to family on his path forward after his disastrous debate.

President Joe Biden is expected to discuss the future of his re-election campaign with family at Camp David on Sunday, following a nationally televised debate Thursday that left many fellow Democrats worried about his ability to beat former President Donald Trump in November, according to five people familiar with the matter. Biden’s trip was planned before Thursday’s debate. He and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to join their children and grandchildren there late Saturday.

Stay tuned, but this is quite a change from NBC, which just ten days ago was running this headline: The deceptive Biden G7 video was quickly debunked, but it kept going viral anyway.

And note the White House-approved “cheap fakes” talking point in the article — sans quotation marks, or a reference to who put the phrase into circulation:

But conservative media outlets and the Republican National Committee posted videos shot from angles that cut out the parachutists. Some of their posts said incorrectly that Biden “wandered off.” Without the skydivers Biden was addressing included in those videos, viewers could be left with the impression that he was walking absentmindedly. The misleading videos were an example of so-called cheap fakes, in which low-tech editing or other minor changes to videos, along with incorrect context, can amplify false but convincing messages.

But then, as Jonathan Turley writes, “No one would think of the Beltway as being a place of the naive innocents of our society. Washington is the only ecosystem composed entirely of apex predators. Yet, this week everyone seems to be eternally shocked by what has been obvious for years...Washington is now full of surprises. It is a city of people who display that practiced faux shock that you adopt when you learn in advance that your friends are throwing a surprise party. The key is to look stunned and then mingle. It is a city of Claude Rains:”