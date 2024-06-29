ALL THE PRESIDENT’S DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPERATIVES WITH BYLINES: Bob Woodward brands Biden debate performance a ‘political h-bomb.’

Watergate reporter and long-time Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward said President Biden’s debate performance was a “political hydrogen bomb” and the public deserves to know what really happened. Woodward joined MSNBC’s Air Melber on Friday following the debate, where he said the performance was “so bad, so awful” that reporters must be looking for some explanation from his staff. “I think the answer here is in reporting, in seeking very aggressively, an explanation — what happened here?” Woodward said. “We don’t want it to come out in some book or some memoir in a couple of years or a decade. We’d need to know now.”

That’s nice, Bob. But why didn’t we get aggressive reporting on Biden’s condition in the run-up to the debate?

More Woodward:

“I sat there and watched it and I could not believe it. I said, not only is this a political hydrogen bomb for him and the Democratic Party, it, you know — what happened? What happened?” he said. Calls for the president to drop out are not hasty, Woodward said, but more energy should go toward seeking an explanation behind the debate performance. “Look, let’s step back. If a building blows up in downtown of some city, the story will be what happened and then the story will be how did this happen, why did this happen? And that’s where I’m very, very curious because this was a mega disaster,” Woodward said.

Any thoughts on why so many DNC-MSM stenographers ran with the White House’s “cheap fakes” talking points about Biden’s lack of mental acuity the week before the debate, Bob? As Ed Morrissey wrote yesterday: Debate Disaster: Dems And Media Defrauded America on Biden. Make Them Pay.

None of the people on that panel understood the scope of the disaster last night. Biden just exposed a vast cover-up, nearly universal among elected Democrats and almost as much within the US national media, designed to keep people in the dark about the president’s mental capacity. They spent the last four years foisting a near-senile old fool onto a nation at a moment of dire crisis. That includes Axelrod. It includes Bedingfield. It includes Van Jones. It includes the New York Times, the Washington Post, MSNBC, CNN, and practically every other establishment media outlet. It also includes Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, every Democrat governor and member of Congress (except Dean Phillips), and most especially Jill Biden, who had to rush the stage to pull Joe off of it: No one who watched this debate could possibly believe that Biden was "relying on minutiae" and "over-prepared." Biden could barely babble out platitudes in between his verbal tics ("the idea!", "here's the deal", etc). He wasn't over-prepared; Biden is incompetent for the task. https://t.co/0jGuqYZD0a — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 28, 2024 Democrats now want to pull a switcheroo and hope everyone forgets all about this breathtaking cover-up and corruption. That includes all of those Democrats who voted for Biden in primaries this year on their word that Biden was up to the task — and whose votes will count for nothing in any scenario that changes the ticket. Talk about betrayal! We’ll game that out separately, but that won’t solve the appalling credibility destruction that took place and which applies to all of the above. Elected Democrat officials from Kamala Harris on down participated in a scheme to defraud American voters, not once but twice, and the media aided and abetted it both times.

How and why the media spent years protecting Biden is the real story, not just what happened at the White House, but the guild will do its best to protect its own.

Beyond covering for Biden, as Mike LaChance writes at Legal Insurrection: Democrats and the Media Have Spent Years Pushing Real ‘Cheap Fakes.’