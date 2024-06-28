IT’S COME TO THIS: Fake audio added to CNN post-debate coverage.

Following the first debate of the 2024 election between US President Joe Biden and Republican challenger Donald Trump, posts say CNN political director David Chalian suggested replacing the incumbent as the Democratic nominee, making inflammatory remarks in an analysis. But the video is altered; a CNN spokesperson confirmed the audio is fake and a review of the original footage uncovered no such statements.

The altered comments appeared in a video circulating on X with Chalian following the June 27 presidential debate.

“I’m mean, guys at this point, I don’t give a shit if they bring out Gavin Newsom or maybe Hillary Clinton or even Big Mike — I mean even Michelle Obama. Sorry, I don’t know why I said Big Mike,” Chalian appears to say in a June 28, 2024 X post by “Il Donaldo Trumpo,” an account AFP has previously debunked numerous times.