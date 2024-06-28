GAY TALESE, CALL YOUR OFFICE! Biden Caught a Cold That Made Him 1,000 Years Old.
After about 15 minutes, I’d seen enough. I can’t stand to listen to either of them for more than that, but at least Trump seemed like he still knew where and who he was. He’s old, but he’s not Biden old.
Yet.
Even with the sound off, the optics were horrible: Trump gesticulating and yammering about whatever, and Biden just staring at him like a slack-jawed zombie.
And when Joe had to talk… oh boy…
Look, I never said Trump wasn’t funny.
Online, the journos and other Democrats were hanging in there, trying to make excuses for Biden’s excruciating debate performance. Before it was even over, they started reporting the “breaking news” that oh, by the way, Joe has a cold.
No, he has 81 years behind him. He cannot speak in public anymore unless everything is written down for him, and he can barely even manage that.
It’s Schrodinger’s Cough — a “cold” so bad that it wrecked his debate performance, but not so bad that he couldn’t meet with supporters after the debate last night and campaign the next day: Biden to hold campaign rally in North Carolina hours after faltering debate performance.
(Classical allusion in headline.)