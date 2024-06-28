GAY TALESE, CALL YOUR OFFICE! Biden Caught a Cold That Made Him 1,000 Years Old.

After about 15 minutes, I’d seen enough. I can’t stand to listen to either of them for more than that, but at least Trump seemed like he still knew where and who he was. He’s old, but he’s not Biden old.

Yet.

Even with the sound off, the optics were horrible: Trump gesticulating and yammering about whatever, and Biden just staring at him like a slack-jawed zombie.

And when Joe had to talk… oh boy…