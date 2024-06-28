GREAT MOMENTS IN PERSPECTIVE:

In @nytopinion "I watched the Biden-Trump debate alone in a Lisbon hotel room, and it made me weep," writes Thomas L. Friedman. "I cannot remember a more heartbreaking moment in American presidential campaign politics in my lifetime." https://t.co/Du5BXC9b8O — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 28, 2024

Friedman was born in 1953, so he’s been around long enough to remember firsthand the assassinations of JFK and RFK (and MLK). Perhaps a sense of proportion is in order here, Tom?