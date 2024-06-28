June 28, 2024

DISPATCHES FROM THE TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE DEBATE: The Trump Campaign Released an Ad After the Debate. It’s ‘Devastating.’

As Bari Weiss writes: They Knew.

The debate was not just a catastrophe for President Biden. And boy—oy—was it ever.

But it was more than that. It was a catastrophe for an entire class of experts, journalists, and pundits, who have, since 2020, insisted that Biden was sharp as a tack, on top of his game, basically doing handstands while peppering his staff with tough questions about care for migrant children and aid to Ukraine.

When you’ve lost Biden’s favorite chat show: Sad Scarborough Suggests: Time For Dems To Tell Biden It’s ‘Over’

Posted at 1:35 pm by Ed Driscoll