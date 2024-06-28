DISPATCHES FROM THE TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE DEBATE: The Trump Campaign Released an Ad After the Debate. It’s ‘Devastating.’

Trump just released a 95 second ad. And it’s brutal. He didn’t even need to say anything. All he did was let Biden talk. pic.twitter.com/KBKBK6UYQ7

As Bari Weiss writes: They Knew.

The debate was not just a catastrophe for President Biden. And boy—oy—was it ever.

But it was more than that. It was a catastrophe for an entire class of experts, journalists, and pundits, who have, since 2020, insisted that Biden was sharp as a tack, on top of his game, basically doing handstands while peppering his staff with tough questions about care for migrant children and aid to Ukraine.