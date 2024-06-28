DAVID AXELROD: Biden Is The Nominee Of The Democratic Party, ‘This Isn’t The 60s.’

UPDATE: A friend comments:

Democrats simply did not accept the result of November 2016. Since then, every piece of their power has been leveraged for short-term political gain through elections in 2018, 20, and 22, and they have incredibly sustained their political power at the cost of discrediting the lion’s share of the institutions they control and upon which the nation once depended.

Until 15 hours ago, those institutions were still gaslighting us that Joe Biden was in tip-top shape.