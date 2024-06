LET THE SPIN BEGIN:

How well does Team Biden think the president is doing? They're already making excuses:https://t.co/nldMhlVN33 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 28, 2024

Didn’t Nixon offer a similar excuse for his appearance during the first debate with JFK?

And when you’re a lefty who’s lost whoever is running the Drudge Report these days: