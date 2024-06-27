NICE TRY, JOE:

Here's the clip of Joe Biden claiming he was endorsed by the Border Patrol.

UPDATE:

Wow. Biden repeated the Charlottesville lie that he claims motivated him to run in 2020. Even Jake Tapper once debunked the lie. But Tapper said nothing.

Snopes days ago debunked the Big Lie that Biden has repeated for 7 years:https://t.co/oY5mUP86DZhttps://t.co/viTaU4Jnbg

— Larry Elder (@larryelder) June 28, 2024