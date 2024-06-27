DEBATE PREP SO SIMPLE EVEN JOE BIDEN CAN DO IT… PROBABLY:
LEAKED: Joe Biden’s Presidential Debate Prep Footage. pic.twitter.com/AlM8gcpmUY
— VINCENT OSHANA (@VincentOshana) June 27, 2024
Drunkblogging the debate at PJ Media starts at 8:45pm.
