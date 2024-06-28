KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: WOWZA — We Should Know by Sunday Brunch if Joe Biden Is Stepping Down. “The reaction from the leftist talking heads was telling. They knew that they’d just witnessed a bloodbath and didn’t attempt to hide it. There was immediate talk of the Democratic big money people freaking out all through the debate and a discussion about whether Biden would soon be asked to step down as the nominee. It was like a family panic over an aging elder. The family had been in denial for years, then gramps made a scene at Thanksgiving.”