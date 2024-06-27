MARK JUDGE: Good News: No One is Talking to Journalists Anymore.

In September of 2018, a friend of mine, a bartender named Rick, came home to a shocking sight. His 85-year-old mother was being interrogated by a reporter from the New York Times. The reporter, Kate Kelly, was interrogating an elderly woman about what parties I went to in the 1980s. Kelly had fast-talked her way into Rick’s house, and Rick’s poor mother had no idea what Kelly was talking about.

Kate Kelly was trying to find dirt on me. My high school classmate, Brett Kavanaugh, was up for a seat on the Supreme Court. Allegations about sexual misconduct had been launched, the opposition researcher and political left had tried to implicate me with Kavanaugh, and the rabid press corp was completely out of control. Thus, they came for me. When I wouldn’t talk, they came for my friends. When my fiends wouldn’t talk, they came for their elderly mothers. Kate Kelly is one of the reasons nobody is talking to journalists anymore.

Back in 1992, the late Ginny Carroll, of the then-Washington Post-owned Newsweek, admitted on C-SPAN that at the 1992 Republican Convention, she wore a button that said, “Yeah, I’m in the Media — Screw You.”

Nobody should be surprised that their customers feel the same way, and thanks to the Internet, finally have a way to express that opinion themselves.