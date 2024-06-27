EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: US future fighter plans in freefall.

Once touted as the future of US air superiority, the Next Generation Air Dominance program faces a similarly uncertain future as it potentially goes down a cost-death spiral. This month, Defense One reported that the USAF is considering changes to the NGAD program, which aimed to produce a sixth-generation fighter jet. Defense One notes this is due to budget constraints, technological challenges and evolving concepts of air dominance.

The publication mentions that the Air Force chief of staff, General David Allvin, and Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall have hesitated to continue the NGAD program. The program was expected to select a winner between Lockheed Martin and Boeing this year. However, the USAF’s commitment to the program is now in question, with Allvin emphasizing that no final decision has been made.

Defense One notes the potential cancellation of the NGAD and its significant implications for the US defense industry. Delays in Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program and Boeing’s underwhelming defense performance are contributing factors, along with Boeing’s management issues and Lockheed Martin’s lack of incentives for cost-effective execution.