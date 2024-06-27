NATIONAL SECURITY IS THE DECISIVE QUESTION IN EVERY PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE…Or It Should Be: No Debate: Biden’s Damaged US Security, International, Domestic and Economic

After 3 1/2 years of economic, military, diplomatic and social policy mayhem, the facts speak: Joe Biden, his handlers and their feckless media apparatchiks have severely damaged America’s physical security, both international and domestic. It will take years to fix the harm of Bidenomics — and the economic wreckage makes addressing the international (e.g., military) and domestic (e.g., police) security issues more difficult.

Biden’s Afghanistan bugout encouraged our enemies:

We now know Biden knew early on his bungled withdrawal had become a catastrophe. On Aug. 31, 2021, Reuters published the transcript of a July 23 telephone exchange between Biden and Afghanistan’s then-President Ashraf Ghani. Biden told Ghani that “… the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things aren’t going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban. And there’s a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture.“

Sheesh. “Whether true or not.” The Reuters report is decisive evidence — of Biden lying to the American people and our allies.

“…Which brings us to the porous U.S. border — which turns our backyards into battlefields.”

CNN debate moderators — take note.

