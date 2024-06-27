SEND IN THE CLONES: NBC Brings A.I. Al Michaels to Peacock for Customized Paris Olympics Recaps.

Michaels, as one would expect, approved the use of his voice, which was trained on his years of work for the broadcaster.

“When I was approached about this, I was skeptical but obviously curious,” Michaels said. “Then I saw a demonstration detailing what they had in mind. I said, ‘I’m in.’”

Michaels has worked on NBC’s Olympics coverage since 2010 (back when he was at ABC, he called the legendary “Miracle on Ice” game), and also was the lead play-by-play announcer for NBC Sunday Night Football. Michaels currently works in the booth for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football.

Notably, an NBCU executive says that a team of NBC Sports editors will review all of the content before it is able to be added to the recaps “for quality, validation and accuracy,” including the pronunciation and intonation of certain names or events.

That addresses one of the big concerns around generative AI, namely around accuracy and context. Having humans check the system before generating the recaps adds a layer of protection.

Still, the artificial intelligence Al Michaels is a major move into generative artificial intelligence from a major media company, one that may provide a template for future offerings, where talent is looped in and (presumably) compensated for their work.