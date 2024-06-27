NEWS YOU CAN USE: Elvis Presley’s actual blue suede shoes are up for auction. “Now, fans have the opportunity to step into the King’s very own blue suede shoes as they go up for grabs at British auction house Henry Aldridge and Son – for an estimated £100,000 to £120,000 (around $126,000 to $152,000).”
