THERE ARE NO ATHEISTS IN FOXHOLES, OR GAIA WORSHIPERS IN AN ELECTION YEAR: You’ll Never Believe Who Biden Is Using Now to Buy Votes in November.

There’s tension inside the Biden Cabal between White House officials who want to soft-pedal oil sanctions on nasty foreign producers like Putinist Russia and Islamist Iran and Treasury Department staffers who have a soul.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Biden “wants to keep gas prices stable ahead of the election by encouraging oil to flow into global markets,” and if that means imposing “softer-than-expected sanctions on major oil producers” like two to nasties mentioned above, then so be it.

Oh, and also Venezuela. What’s the big deal in appeasing a socialist basket case like Nicolás Maduro when you’re already servicing Vladimir Putin and whoever is in charge of Iran since President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash last month.

(Two cheers for gravity!)

An unnamed senior administration official told the WSJ, “The president has wanted to do everything that he could to make sure that American consumers have the lowest price possible at the pump, as it affects families’ daily lives.”

Every dollar of oil revenue that goes into Caracas, Moscow, and Tehran’s coffers is another dollar that can be spent propping up the socialist Maduro regime, prolonging the Russo-Ukraine War, or providing the missiles, guns, and ammo that Hamas uses to murder Jews.

ASIDE: I don’t mind paying a little extra for each gallon when it supports producers in this country, or producers in countries that aren’t endstage socialist hellholes, warmongering neoimperialists, or Islamic terror states. I do mind paying a little extra when it’s American producers getting shut down by overregulation.

I was kidding with the headline — of course, you believe that Biden would suck up to Moscow and Tehran to keep gas prices lower to save his overinflated ego from the historical ignominy of becoming the next Jimmy Carter.