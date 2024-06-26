GREAT MOMENTS IN BANANA REPUBLICS: Bolivian Military Withdraw from Square Outside Presidential Palace After President Slams Coup.

Bolivian armed forces with armored vehicles pulled back from the presidential palace in La Paz on Wednesday evening, after President Luis Arce slammed a “coup” attempt against the government and called for international support.

Earlier in the day, military units led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, recently stripped of his military command, had gathered in the central Plaza Murillo square, home to the presidential palace and Congress. A Reuters witness saw an armored vehicle ram a door of the presidential palace and soldiers rush in.

Bolivian authorities arrested General Juan Jose Zuniga on Wednesday afternoon, a Reuters witness saw, hours after troops stormed into the presidential palace amid a military coup attempt.

Bolivia’s government and international leaders denounced the attempted coup. It is unclear where Zuniga is being taken.