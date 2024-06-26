PAULA BOLYARD: The Most Important Supreme Court Case You’ve Probably Never Heard Of. “As I write this, we await the Supreme Court’s ruling on the so-called Chevron deference (or doctrine). It concerns the power of federal agencies to interpret laws and promulgate them into regulations that affect nearly every American in one way or another. It’s not sexy, but it could end up being the most significant case the court will rule on this year—maybe in any year.”