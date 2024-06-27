KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: ‘Conservative’ Supreme Court Paves Superhighway to Totalitarianism. “Conservatives are back in familiar, ‘With friends like these…’ territory. Painfully familiar, I should say. The erosion of faith in our institutions has been, put mildly, depressing. It just got worse, and greatly raised the already sky-high stakes for the 2024 presidential election. Some of the justices who conservatives hoped would be friendlies weren’t so friendly yesterday.”