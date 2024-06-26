IT’S COME TO THIS: Hawk Tuah girl ‘in talks with Hollywood talent agency UTA after going viral with crude sex tips.’
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Crude, not necessarily wrong:
IT’S COME TO THIS: Hawk Tuah girl ‘in talks with Hollywood talent agency UTA after going viral with crude sex tips.’
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Crude, not necessarily wrong:
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.