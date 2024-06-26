ANALYSIS: TRUE. “I don’t think there is any chance in the world that Biden will be replaced. He is far and away the best at giving democrat voters what they need.”

Biden lies. And he performs his lies on a level that not even AOC or Newsom could ever possibly dream of doing. He hits the whisper and hits the angry yell every single time. He creates the straw man and passionately knocks it down. “They are going to end social security but I won’t let it happen. I will always be here for you.” He accuses Republicans of doing exactly what he and his party is doing and he doesn’t ever flinch.

Only Biden could spend 2020 campaigning on opening the border, on not deporting anyone, spend three years ignoring the problem, and then spend this year blaming it on Trump. That is not as easy to do as people think. Only Biden could look into the camera and claim that inflation was at 9% when he took office. The average sleazy politician can’t do what Biden does. Even the worst politicians have some limits.