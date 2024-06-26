CRISIS BY DESIGN: Under Biden Administration, Border Patrol Officers Pressured To Allow Border Crossing Without Vetting. “The June 7 report, authored by Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari, said that supervisors at multiple land ports of entry pushed Border Patrol officers to only question the drivers of vehicles entering the United States and not passengers. Officers were instructed not to use ‘Simplified Arrival,’ a biometric tool used by the DHS to ‘identify criminal warrants, national security concerns, or border crossing history, before admitting [individuals] into the country.’ The report further noted that ‘DHS will remain at risk of admitting dangerous persons into the country who may pose threats to public safety and national security.'”