BOTTOM STORY OF THE DAY: McDonald’s points to soft customer demand for plant-based food options.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) traded lower on Wednesday after McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) U.S. President Joe Erlinger highlighted at a business forum that the restaurant chain’s plant-based burger tests failed in the San Francisco and Dallas markets.

Erlinger said customers simply were not showing strong demand for plant-based options on the company’s menu at participating locations. Expectations have already been dialed back for Beyond Meat (BYND) and Impossible Foods (IMPF) due to similar feedback from other restaurant companies.