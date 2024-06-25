June 25, 2024

FIRE ALARM RESCINDED: ‘Squad’ Member Jamaal Bowman Loses Primary Race.

Hopefully more of the Squad will join him in the unemployment line in the not too distant future:

UPDATE: Jamaalcalypse Now? Live Primary Results from NY, UT, CO, SC.

UPDATE (10:01 pm):

Posted at 9:43 pm by Ed Driscoll