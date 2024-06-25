FIRE ALARM RESCINDED: ‘Squad’ Member Jamaal Bowman Loses Primary Race.

Decision Desk HQ projects George Latimer wins the Democratic primary for US House in New York's 16th Congressional District.#DecisionMade: 9:21pm ET Follow live results here: https://t.co/friJx43L44 pic.twitter.com/XH8m3sfRY0 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 26, 2024

Hopefully more of the Squad will join him in the unemployment line in the not too distant future:

Jamaal bowman has lost his election. One down, 8 more squad members to go. Let’s get all of these losers out of Congress. pic.twitter.com/pPAMUAqkqn — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) June 26, 2024

UPDATE: Jamaalcalypse Now? Live Primary Results from NY, UT, CO, SC.

UPDATE (10:01 pm):