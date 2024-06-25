URI BERLINER, NPR WHISTLEBLOWER, JOINS THE FREE PRESS:

Bari Weiss’ Free Press keeps getting better and better.

The business model, if you could call it that, is pretty simple: scoop up all the best of the liberal to moderate refugees from the increasingly totalitarian progressive media outlets and give them a home to do real journalism.

It’s so good that I subscribed to it even before it officially existed–back when it was Bari Weiss’ Substack. It has only gotten better since then.

Bari has just scooped up Uri Berliner, the recently fired National Public Radio Business editor.

Berliner burned his bridges with NPR by writing a piece on how the news organization lost its way in the Trump years. All of us here at Hot Air wrote something about this story, but Ed wrote the definitive piece on Berliner’s original essay.

Bari is, of course, a refugee from The New York Times, as is her wife. Uri comes from NPR. Catherine Herridge, who just wrote a piece about her struggle to protect a source, was let go from CBS.